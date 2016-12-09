FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a pilot who died in an airplane crash in North Dakota last week reported an onboard fire shortly before the plane went down.
The twin-engine Cessna 340 was owned by Weather Modification of Fargo, a cloud-seeding company. Fifty-five-year-old Hans Ahlness on Dec. 1 was returning to Fargo from Carrington, where he had taken air samples for the National Weather Service. His plane crashed in a field about 10 miles south of Fargo.
KFGO radio reports (http://bit.ly/2hnb9vW ) that the preliminary report from the NTSB says the plane was at 1,700 feet when it lost altitude rapidly. The cause of the onboard fire is being investigated.
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com
