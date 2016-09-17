NASHVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot of a crop-dusting plane was killed in a crash in a rural field in south Georgia.
Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk tells multiple news outlets that 31-year-old Jason Watson died in the crash early Friday. The crash occurred in Berrien County, which is about 205 miles south of Atlanta.
The Valdosta Daily Times reports that James Davis says he was working on peanut equipment in a field nearby and believes the plane’s engine quit. He says he felt a thump and heard the crash.
Berrien County and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash.
No one else was reported in the plane during the crash.
