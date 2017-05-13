FATIMA, Portugal (AP) — , Pope Francis is meeting privately with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa at the start of the second day of his visit to the Fatima shrine in Portugal.
The high point of the pontiff’s visit Saturday is the canonization Mass for two Fatima shepherd children who reported visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago.
Francisco and Jacinta Marto, siblings aged 7 and 9 respectively, died two years after the 1917 apparitions in the Spanish flu pandemic.
The visions drew huge popular interest, bolstering the persecuted Catholic Church in Portugal.
Most Read Stories
- What happens after a swarm of earthquakes strikes the Seattle region? Here’s what the experts say
- World’s first light rail on a floating bridge: For I-90, Sound Transit had to invent ‘a brilliant solution’ WATCH
- Did Seahawks land an NFL draft steal in Michigan State’s Malik McDowell?
- Seattle has reversed a decades-long trend of rising car ownership — and millennials are the reason | FYI Guy
- Helicopter crew warns paddle-boarders about nearby sharks VIEW
At the shrine, pilgrims were reciting the rosary or praying quietly as they await the pope’s arrival and the Mass. Despite forecasts of rain, the sun is blazing.
Many people had spent the night camped out along the barricades in the shrine’s vast square, which were draped in Fatima banners and scarves. Some people wrapped themselves in foil and blankets to guard against the chill.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.