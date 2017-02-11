LOS ANGELES (AP) — British TV personality Piers Morgan and British author J.K. Rowling are in a Twitter war over American politics.
He called her work “drivel” and she called him “amoral” after Morgan defended the U.S. government’s travel ban during an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday.
Morgan faced off with Australian comic Jim Jefferies on the episode during a discussion of the executive order. Morgan said it was “not a Muslim ban,” and Jefferies directed an expletive at him. Rowling tweeted that it was “satisfying” to hear Jefferies say that.
A flurry of tweets between Rowling and Morgan followed.
Most Read Stories
- Emirates says Seattle flight delayed 6 hours as Delta withheld $300 spare part
- Seattle restaurant's sandwich board "congratchulayting" Betsy DeVos goes viral
- 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' signing of Blair Walsh, and what it means for Steven Hauschka
- Triple delight in the sky: Full 'snow moon,' eclipse and comet on Friday
- Washington '2 for 2' against Trump ban: State politicians react
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.