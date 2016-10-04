COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A municipal spokesman says a pickup truck skidded 62 feet into the side of a train in Mississippi, crushing the truck and killing the driver.
Police tell WTVA-TV (http://bit.ly/2dFwB9C ) the driver was a 52-year-old man. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
City of Columbus spokesman Joe Dillon says part of the truck was caught under the train and that traffic on Main Street was stopped for five hours following the crash, which happened at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday.
WCBI-TV (http://bit.ly/2dBBeFb ) reports that the truck was completely crushed.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin and teammates meet with Seattle Police Department officers
- What national media are saying about Russell Wilson and Seahawks' win vs. Jets
- Giuliani says Trump is better for the US 'than a woman'
- Man stabbed to death at Tukwila light-rail station, police say
- Nearly 65,000 jumbo trout to get planted in statewide lakes
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.