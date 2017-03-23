President Donald Trump agreed to remove federal requirements that insurers provide basic benefits in a move to gain conservatives’ support — to no avail.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum Thursday to recalcitrant Republicans to fall in line behind a health-insurance overhaul or see their opportunity to repeal the Affordable Care Act vanish, demanding a vote on a bill that appeared to lack a majority to pass.

The demand, issued by his budget director Mick Mulvaney in a closed-door evening meeting with House Republicans, came after a marathon day of negotiating at the White House and in the Capitol in which Trump — who has boasted of his deal-making prowess — fell short of selling members of his own party on the health plan.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., emerged from the session and said curtly that Trump would get his wish for a vote Friday. Ryan refused to answer questions about whether he expected the measure to pass.

The initial House vote, scheduled Thursday to coincide with the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act’s signing, had to be postponed, and Trump confronted the possibility of a humiliating loss on the first significant legislative push of his presidency.

At a White House meeting with members of the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus, he agreed to the conservatives’ demands to strip federal health-insurance requirements for basic benefits such as maternity care, emergency services, mental-health and wellness visits from the bill. But that was not enough to placate the faction, and the Thursday vote was placed on hold.

As House leaders struggled to negotiate with holdouts in the hopes of rescheduling a vote Friday, Trump sent senior officials to the Capitol with a blunt message: He would agree to no additional changes, and Republicans must choose between supporting the bill or resign themselves to leaving President Barack Obama’s signature domestic achievement in place.

“We have a great bill, and I think we have a good chance, but it’s only politics,” Trump said at the White House as it was becoming clear that his negotiating efforts had failed to persuade enough members of his party to back the plan — which was years in the making — to repeal and replace the health law.

Privately, White House officials conceded that competing Republican factions were each demanding changes that could doom the effort, placing the measure in peril.

With some of its demands in place, the Freedom Caucus ratcheted up its requests, insisting on a repeal of all regulatory mandates in the Affordable Care Act, including the prohibition on excluding coverage for pre-existing medical conditions and lifetime coverage caps.

“Guys, we’ve got one shot here,” Trump told caucus members at a meeting in the Cabinet Room, according to a person present who spoke on condition of anonymity. “This is it — we’re voting now.”

They were unconvinced.

Having secured Trump’s acquiescence to eliminate the requirement that insurers offer essential health benefits, Freedom Caucus members pressed their advantage. While they did not specify precisely which regulations they wanted to eliminate, the section they wanted to gut requires coverage for pre-existing health conditions, allows individuals to remain on their parents’ health-care plans up to age 26, bars insurers from setting different rates for men and women, prohibits annual or lifetime limits on benefits, and requires insurers to spend at least 80 percent of premium revenue on medical care.

“We’re committed to stay here until we get it done,” said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the caucus.

He said 30 to 40 Republicans planned to vote “no”; House leaders can afford to lose only 22 to pass the bill.

For every concession Trump made to appease critics on the right, he lost potential rank-and-file supporters in the middle, including members of the centrist Tuesday Group who had balked at the bill’s Medicaid cuts and slashed insurance benefits.

Senior White House officials arrived on Capitol Hill late Thursday for a meeting of House Republicans in the basement of the Capitol. Mulvaney, an alumnus of the Freedom Caucus; Stephen Bannon, the president’s chief strategist; Kellyanne Conway, his counselor; and Reince Priebus, his chief of staff, were among those on hand to rally Republican votes.

Mulvaney told the group that the president was finished negotiating and wanted a vote Friday, according to people present, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

At the same time, a new estimate of the bill’s cost and its effect on health coverage further soured the picture for wavering lawmakers. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Thursday issued a report on the revised version of the health-care bill showing that it would cost more than the original version but would not cover more people.

The report said the bill, like the original version, would result in 24 million fewer Americans having health insurance in 2026 than under current law.

But recent changes to the bill, made through a series of amendments introduced Monday, would cut its deficit savings in half. Instead of reducing the deficit by $337 billion, the new version of the bill would save only $150 billion over the decade.

The budget office did not consider the effects of various additional changes that remain under negotiation, including elimination of benefit requirements and other insurance regulations.

A Quinnipiac University national poll found that voters disapproved of the Republican plan by lopsided margins, with 56 percent opposed, 17 percent supportive and 26 percent undecided. The measure did not even draw support among a majority of Republicans; 41 percent approved, while 24 percent were opposed.

Obama stepped into the fray Thursday with a defense of his law and a call for bipartisan improvements.

“I’ve always said we should build on this law, just as Americans of both parties worked to improve Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid over the years,” he wrote in a mass email to followers. “So if Republicans are serious about lowering costs while expanding coverage to those who need it, and if they’re prepared to work with Democrats and objective evaluators in finding solutions that accomplish those goals — that’s something we all should welcome.”