PHILADELPHIA — A physics professor once charged with plotting to provide secret U.S. technology to China has sued an FBI agent in Philadelphia over his arrest and questioned why he was targeted.

Xi Xiaoxing (shee show-SHING’), of Temple University, says the FBI wrongly accused him of espionage because it didn’t understand the science behind his work into superconductivity. The charges later were dropped.

Lawyer David Rudovsky wants to know if the FBI is profiling Asian-American scientists like Xi as it tries to combat spying. Rudovsky says there was nothing secret about the material Xi sent to academic colleagues in China.

He’s seeking damages through an administrative claim filed with the Justice Department and the lawsuit filed Wednesday against the lead case agent.

The FBI says it has no comment on the suit.