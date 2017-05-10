Xi Xiaoxing, of Temple University, says the FBI wrongly accused him of espionage because it didn't understand the science behind his work into superconductivity. The charges later were dropped.
PHILADELPHIA — A physics professor once charged with plotting to provide secret U.S. technology to China has sued an FBI agent in Philadelphia over his arrest and questioned why he was targeted.
Xi Xiaoxing (shee show-SHING’), of Temple University, says the FBI wrongly accused him of espionage because it didn’t understand the science behind his work into superconductivity. The charges later were dropped.
Lawyer David Rudovsky wants to know if the FBI is profiling Asian-American scientists like Xi as it tries to combat spying. Rudovsky says there was nothing secret about the material Xi sent to academic colleagues in China.
He’s seeking damages through an administrative claim filed with the Justice Department and the lawsuit filed Wednesday against the lead case agent.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
The FBI says it has no comment on the suit.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.