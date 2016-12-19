SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio Spurs fan’s Facebook post featuring side-by-side pictures of him and his son at Tim Duncan’s first game and the one Sunday night in which Duncan had his jersey retired is a testament to the legendary big man’s longevity.
David Fernandez posted a picture showing him holding his baby son that he says was taken on Nov. 1, 1997, Duncan’s first game. Under it, he posted one from Sunday’s Spurs game, with him now sporting gray hair and his son donning a beard and a leather jacket.
KENS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hLMuBf) Fernandez is an executive and trumpet player with the San Antonio Wind Symphony.
Duncan won five NBA titles and two MVPs in his 19 years with San Antonio.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks regain control of own destiny for No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with Detroit loss to the Giants
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Prime Air pilots warn Amazon shoppers that holiday package deliveries may be delayed
- Meet Thyago Vieira: The 103-mph throwing Mariners relief prospect who learned how to locate
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.