Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos of the Day: Sept. 29, 2016 Originally published September 29, 2016 at 10:53 am Photos of the Day: Sept. 29, 2016Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of the Day: Sept. 28, 2016 Photos of the Day: Sept. 27, 2016 Photos of the Day: Sept. 26, 2016 More Nation and World Stories Why is Chicago a murder capital? Clues from a bloody month Ohio man charged with killing adult daughter has $4.5M bond Explore the news of the day with these images from around the world. Share story By Courtney RiffkinSeattle Times photo staff More Nation and World Stories Why is Chicago a murder capital? Clues from a bloody month September 29, 2016 Ohio man charged with killing adult daughter has $4.5M bond September 29, 2016 Lawsuit: Police pressured Laquan McDonald shooting witness September 29, 2016 New Hampshire court upholds murder victim’s privacy rights September 29, 2016 More Photo Galleries Photos of the Day: Sept. 28, 2016 Photos of the Day: Sept. 27, 2016 Photos of the Day: Sept. 26, 2016 Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryNavy insists speedy warship will be fine after a bumpy start Previous StoryWhy is Chicago a murder capital? Clues from a bloody month
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.