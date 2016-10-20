Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos of the Day: Oct. 20, 2016 Originally published October 20, 2016 at 12:02 pm Photos of the Day: Oct. 20, 2016Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of the Day: Oct. 18, 2016 Photos of the Day: Oct. 17, 2016 Photos of the Day: Oct. 14, 2016 More Nation and World Stories Woman wrote about police killings before officer killed her Soaring species: Endangered baby toads fly to Puerto Rico Explore the news of the day with these images from around the world. Share story By Courtney RiffkinSeattle Times photo staff More Nation and World Stories Woman wrote about police killings before officer killed her October 20, 2016 Soaring species: Endangered baby toads fly to Puerto Rico October 20, 2016 Nobel winner joins scientists’ protest of Hungarian policies October 20, 2016 Spain’s top court overturns Catalan bullfighting ban October 20, 2016 More Photo Galleries Photos of the Day: Oct. 18, 2016 Photos of the Day: Oct. 17, 2016 Photos of the Day: Oct. 14, 2016 Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryNobel winner joins scientists’ protest of Hungarian policies Previous StorySpain’s top court overturns Catalan bullfighting ban
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.