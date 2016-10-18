Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos of the Day: Oct. 18, 2016 Originally published October 18, 2016 at 2:12 pm Photos of the Day: Oct. 18, 2016Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of the Day: Oct. 17, 2016 Photos of the Day: Oct. 14, 2016 Photos of the Day: Oct. 13, 2016 More Nation and World Stories No charges filed against officers who fatally shot man, son Emma Stone, Jane Curtin join Bill Murray tribute in DC Explore the news of the day with these images from around the world. Share story By Courtney RiffkinSeattle Times photo staff More Nation and World Stories No charges filed against officers who fatally shot man, son October 18, 2016 Emma Stone, Jane Curtin join Bill Murray tribute in DC October 18, 2016 Newspaper office being sold, set to become doughnut factory October 18, 2016 UN peacekeeping chief to visit disputed Western Sahara October 18, 2016 More Photo Galleries Photos of the Day: Oct. 17, 2016 Photos of the Day: Oct. 14, 2016 Photos of the Day: Oct. 13, 2016 Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryJudge rules EPA must evaluate its impact on coal industry Previous StoryMinnesota couple celebrates wedding by posing with puppies
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.