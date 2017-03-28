KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Carrie Moores says she’d only seen alligators at the zoo before relocating last year from Connecticut to South Carolina. That changed this week during a chance encounter with a very big gator on the golf links.
Moores told the Post and Courier of Charleston (http://bit.ly/2mNHH5n) she was taking photographs at a golf fundraiser for a free medical clinic Monday when the gator approached some golfers who had their backs turned. She quickly snapped the picture and warned the golfers, who hopped in carts and safely drove off.
The alligator then disappeared into a lagoon at the Kiawah Island Club’s River Course.
Moores said people told her it was one of the largest gators they’d seen. More accustomed to squirrels in Connecticut, Moores said, “it was literally a dinosaur.”
Most Read Stories
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Richard Branson celebrates Virgin Atlantic’s entry to Seattle market, tears into Alaska Air
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
___
Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.