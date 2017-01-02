PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with attempted carjackings on Interstate 17 last week.
The Dec. 26 incident ended with an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper shooting the suspect, who was identified Monday as 31-year-old Oligario Renteria.
Police say Renteria has been released from a hospital and booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of attempt first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault on police and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.
It’s unclear if Renteria had a lawyer yet.
Police say the armed suspect allegedly tried to steal at least four different vehicles and reportedly pointed a gun at motorists and DPS troopers before he was shot.
