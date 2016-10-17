TOLLESON, Ariz. (AP) — A man and his two young daughters have been found dead inside their home west of Phoenix, and it’s believed to be a murder-suicide, authorities said Monday.

Phoenix police said a 36-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene late Sunday and a 4-year-old girl later died at a hospital.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, a police spokeswoman, said a woman called police Sunday night to express concern about the welfare of her ex-husband and their two daughters.

Around the same time, a neighbor of the Tolleson man called 911 to report shots being fired.

“Officers believe that the adult male took the life of the two victims before taking his own life,” Fortune said.

She said the names of the three won’t be released until Tuesday.

Tolleson is about 13 miles west of Phoenix.