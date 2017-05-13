PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona journalists are fighting a court decision concealing information in the case of the so-called Serial Street Shooter.
A lawyer representing the Arizona Republic, Associated Press and several TV broadcast stations filed the motion Friday.
Police have accused 23-year-old Aaron Juan Saucedo of killing nine people in 12 shootings in 2015 and 2016.
He faces multiple charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Saucedo maintained his innocence in court.
The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2pJPsGN) that a Maricopa County judge had granted a prosecutor’s motion to seal parts of the criminal complaint and indictment, citing an ongoing investigation.
The news coalition, including CBS 5 (KPHO-TV), ABC15 (KNXV-TV), 3 TV (KTVK), 12 News (KPNX-TV) and Telemundo of Arizona, contends that they have a legal right to the public records indicating probable cause.
