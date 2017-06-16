LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (AP) — The drummer for the jam band Phish has been elected to his Maine town’s Board of Selectmen.
Jon Fishman will take a place on Lincolnville’s five-seat board after winning Tuesday’s nonpartisan election. He and his wife, Briar, have five children and have lived in the seaside town for the past decade.
Two board seats were open in the Lincolnville election. Fishman will take a seat on the board alongside Josh Gerritsen, a filmmaker, who also was a top vote getter.
Fishman received 356 votes; Gerritsen received 370.
Most Read Stories
- Federal judge rejects Dakota Access Pipeline permits, calls for do-over
- Boeing plans to shift hundreds of jobs to Arizona
- Don’t worry about working out: Just get up, and keep moving | PNW Magazine WATCH
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Evergreen State College suspends campus activities again — this time ahead of pro-Trump group's protest
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.