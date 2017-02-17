RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tom Regan, the author of a noted book on animal rights and a professor emeritus of philosophy at NC State University, has died.
Marion Cox Bolz, a spokesperson for the family, said Regan died Friday after a bout of pneumonia at his North Carolina home. Regan was 78.
Regan is known for “The Case for Animal Rights,” which is described on the web page www.tomregan.info as stating non-human animals bear moral rights. He wrote that a crucial attribute that all humans have in common, he argues, is not rationality, but the fact that each of us has a life that matters to us.
Regan is survived by his wife Nancy, son Bryan and daughter Karen and four grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending.
