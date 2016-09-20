Share story

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia woman has pleaded guilty to plotting to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2d0aZX1 ) reports that 32-year-old Keonna Thomas pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

Defense attorney Kathleen Gaughan said her client has accepted responsibility and “looks forward to putting this behind her and being a mother to her two young children.”

Thomas, who was arrested in April at a public housing development in north Philadelphia, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 17.

Authorities allege that she called herself Fatayat Al Khilafah and “YoungLioness” as she sought to raise money online, and once told an Islamic State group fighter that taking part in a martyrdom operation “would be amazing.”

