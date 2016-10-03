PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia area’s commuter rail service is resuming a normal schedule three months after a third of its coaches were sidelined due to suspension system defects.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority has said more than 50 of the 120 cars sent to the repair shop will be available for service starting this week.
To return to a regular schedule on Monday, SEPTA will continue using cars it has leased from other agencies, including Amtrak and New Jersey Transit.
SEPTA had to repair its Silverliner V fleet due to cracks found in equalizer beams, which distribute the weight of vehicles to their axles.
Most Read Stories
- Get your own water, Oregon timber firm tells California town
- One dead, four hurt after teen driver crashes into tree near Enumclaw
- Marijuana labs spawn lethal explosions across the country
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' dismantling of Stanford
- High five: Huskies, at 5-0, jump five spots to No. 5 in AP poll
The Delaware Valley Association of Rail Passengers and SEPTA are both encouraging riders to check schedules for unforeseen delays or changes Monday morning.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.