PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say they’re investigating how a 16-year-old boy with autism wound up left out in the cold with his feet bound.
Police were called about 11 a.m. Sunday and found the boy outside in freezing temperatures between two row homes. The boy had bruises on his wrists, possibly from being bound, and his feet still were bound together when he was found.
The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.
Police haven’t released his name or said whether they have any clues as to who might have mistreated the boy.
