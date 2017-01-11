MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ top diplomat says his country won’t raise its recent international arbitration victory against China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea during Asian summit talks that Manila will host this year.
Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. said Wednesday that pressing last year’s arbitration ruling during the annual meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations “is just simply counter-productive for our purposes.”
Yasay said the Philippines intends to raise the ruling, which invalidated China’s historic claims under a U.N. treaty, in bilateral talks with Beijing in the future.
The Philippines is hosting the ASEAN meetings this year. President Rodrigo Duterte has taken steps to mend strained relations with China while taking an antagonistic stance toward the administration of outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama.
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- UW Huskies finish No. 4 in final AP poll; USC jumps to No. 3
- Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz reportedly was Hillary Clinton’s pick for Labor secretary
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.