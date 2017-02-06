MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine defense chief says President Rodrigo Duterte has given the go-ahead for U.S. military construction of barracks in designated local camps where American forces are allowed to temporarily station under a 2014 defense pact.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Tuesday that Duterte told him the construction under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement can proceed but for him to make sure no weapons will be stockpiled in the facilities.
Duterte earlier threatened to abrogate the agreement if the United States stored weapons locally, expressing concern his country may get entangled if fighting erupts between China and the U.S. He identified three areas where U.S. forces were supposedly bringing in their armaments.
Lorenzana said he corrected that information and told Duterte no stockpiling of weapons is allowed under the agreement.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Trump drives two prominent state Republicans to the ACLU | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.