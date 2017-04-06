MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military to occupy and fortify all Philippine-held islands in the disputed South China Sea to assert the country’s claims amid what he says is a race to control territory in the area.
Duterte said Thursday that structures should be built on all of the nine to 10 islands, reefs and shoals held by the Philippines in the Spratly Islands.
Duterte said he may visit one of the islands, Pag-asa, to plant a Philippine flag on Independence Day. He said money has been budgeted to repair the runway on Pag-asa, home to a small fishing community and Filipino troops.
Since taking office in June, Duterte has worked to mend ties with China that were strained under his predecessor over the territorial disputes.
Most Read Stories
- Dozens of University of Washington programs make top 10 in new global ranking
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.