MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration said Wednesday it had arrested a convicted American pedophile wanted by U.S. authorities for a string of crimes.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said 38-year-old Cody Dean Turner was arrested Sunday in his house in northern Tuguegarao City on the request of the U.S. Embassy.

The American, whose passport has been revoked by the State Department, will be deported for being an undocumented and undesirable alien who poses a risk to public safety, Morente said. He will also be put on the Philippines’ immigration blacklist.

The immigration bureau said a court in Green County, Missouri has issued warrants for Turner’s arrest for failure to appear for a string of cases, including unlawful use of a weapon, a probation violation for second-degree assault and failure to register as a sex offender.

Turner was convicted in 1999 for molesting a nine-year-old girl in Holiday Island, Arkansas, it said.