MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities say anti-narcotics operations have led to the arrest of 10 suspects, including three Chinese nationals, and the seizure of nearly 1 metric ton of methamphetamine, the country’s biggest drug haul ever.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said Tuesday that the 890 kilograms (1,962 pounds) of methamphetamine seized in raids this month has a street value of around 6 billion pesos ($120 million).

The National Bureau of Investigation has filed criminal complaints before the Justice Department against three Chinese and three Filipino suspects arrested Friday in almost simultaneous raids in suburban Manila in which 600 kilograms (1,323 pounds) of methamphetamine was seized.