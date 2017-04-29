MANILA, Philippines (AP) — President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman says U.S. President Donald Trump has called the Philippine leader and expressed Washington’s commitment to their treaty alliance and his interest in developing “a warm, working relationship” with Duterte.

Presidential spokesman Ernie Abella said Sunday that Trump mentioned he was looking forward to visiting the Philippines in November to attend an East Asia summit that Duterte will host with several world leaders. Abella said Trump also invited Duterte to visit the White House.

Abella’s remarks reflect the friendlier attitude Duterte has taken toward Trump versus the antagonistic stance he had toward President Barack Obama, who he once asked to “go to hell” for criticizing the Philippine leader’s bloody anti-drug crackdown.