MANILA, Philippines (AP) — More 1,200 Chinese nationals suspected to be working illegally for an online gambling operator have been arrested at a resort and casino complex north of Manila, the Philippine immigration chief said Friday.
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the documents of the 1,240 Chinese nationals arrested Thursday were being checked based on reports they illegally entered and worked in the country.
“As of 2 a.m. today, our immigration unit (has) counted a total of 1,240 Chinese nationals arrested in the operation,” Morente said.
The immigration bureau’s initial report said the foreigners were working as call center agents for an illegal online gambling operator at the Fontana Leisure Park in Clark Freeport, a former U.S.-run air base north of Manila.
They are temporarily being held under guard by immigration and police personnel in a building within the leisure park.
