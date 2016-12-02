MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has telephoned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and had a brief but “very engaging, animated conversation” in which both leaders invited each other to visit his country.

In a video released by Duterte’s close aide, Bong Go, the Philippine leader is seen smiling while talking to Trump late Friday and saying: “We will maintain … and enhance the bilateral ties between our two countries.”

Duterte shuffled and looked at some notes during the conversation, which Go said lasted for more than seven minutes. The presidential palace earlier announced that Duterte will make a “congratulatory call” to Trump from his hometown in southern Davao city.