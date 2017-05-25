ILIGAN, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military chief says top terror suspect Isnilon Hapilon is still hiding in the besieged city of Marawi in the country’s south.

Gen. Eduardo Ano told The Associated Press on Friday that militants are trying to find a way to extricate Hapilon.

Philippine troops backed by armored vehicles and rocket-firing helicopters are fighting to re-take control of Marawi. The city has been under siege by gunmen linked to the IS group since a raid earlier this week failed to capture Hapilon, one of Asia’s most-wanted militants.