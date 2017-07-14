MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The anti-graft prosecutor in the Philippines has ordered the filing of criminal charges against former President Benigno Aquino III for his alleged liability in a 2015 clash with Muslim rebels that killed 44 police.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales says Aquino should be charged with usurpation of authority and corruption for allowing the suspended national police chief to play an active role in the operation, which resulted in the biggest single-day combat loss for Filipino forces in years.

Police chief Alan Purisima was under preventive suspension linked to corruption at that time.

The commandos managed to kill Zulkifli bin Hir, a top Malaysian suspect long wanted by the United States. But the brutal police deaths sparked public outrage.

Purisima and another officer are co-conspirators in the case.