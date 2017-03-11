MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government and communist rebels say they have agreed to resume peace talks and restore separate cease-fires after an escalation of deadly clashes.
Presidential adviser Jesus Dureza said Sunday that government and rebel negotiators would resume talks early next month and discuss the terms of a broader cease-fire.
Norway, which has been brokering the negotiations, hosted two days of informal talks in the Netherlands that led to a decision to resume the talks.
The Philippines also has agreed to release a rebel consultant to the talks and reinstate immunities from arrest for other New People’s Army guerrilla consultants.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Vandalized Capitol Hill synagogue calls for pushback against toxic expression
- Teen killed by falling tree in Edmonds
- Offensive lineman T.J. Lang visiting Seahawks Friday -- will Seattle let him leave without a contract?
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
The 48-year communist rebellion, one of Asia’s longest, has left about 40,000 combatants and civilians dead and stunted economic development.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.