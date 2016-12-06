MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government’s investigation agency says it has filed murder complaints against two dozen police officers and personnel after an investigation found they shot to death a jailed mayor linked to illegal drugs.
The National Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the Nov. 5 shooting death of Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. and another inmate, Raul Yap, in their cells at a jail in the central province of Leyte was a “rubout” and not a gunbattle as claimed by the law enforcers.
It said the policemen most likely placed pistols and illegal drugs in their cells to justify a police raid.
The allegations cast a black mark on President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly anti-drug crackdown, which has alarmed Western governments and human rights groups.
