MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has apologized to Germany for failing to stop the beheading of a German hostage by Muslim militants and said a massive offensive backed by fighter jets against the extremists was underway.
Philippine officials say Jurgen Gustav Kantner was beheaded by Abu Sayyaf militants in the southern Philippines after a ransom deadline lapsed Sunday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the killing as an “abominable act.”
On Tuesday, President Rodrigo Duterte apologized and outlined the steps his government has taken to quell a wave of kidnappings by Muslim militants, including a request he made to China to help patrol the international waters bordering the southern Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia where many piracy incidents and abductions have happened. Duterte said China has not responded to his request.
Most Read Stories
- I-5 reopened after semitruck crash, authorities warn of lingering delays in Seattle VIEW
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Sound Transit uses inflated car values to collect higher tab fees
- Snow returns for afternoon commute; lightning strikes Space Needle VIEW
- Coalition wants to ‘Trump-proof’ Seattle with income tax
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.