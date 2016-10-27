TOKYO (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is leaving Japan without meeting Emperor Akihito as the scheduled meeting had to be canceled because of the death of the emperor’s uncle.
Duterte earlier Thursday proposed joint military exercises with Japan, while reiterating that he will not conduct them with Americans in his presidency.
Duterte made the proposal during his visit to a coast guard unit to observe an exercise from one of the patrol vessels Japan pledged to provide the Philippines to upgrade Manila’s maritime security capabilities amid South China Sea disputes with Beijing.
Duterte has criticized U.S. foreign policy while cozying up to Beijing to calm the dispute.
He said Wednesday he wants foreign troops out of his country possibly within the next two years, referring to visiting U.S. troops.
