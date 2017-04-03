MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president says there has been no progress in peace talks between his government and communist rebels because of tough conditions he has imposed, including for the guerrillas to stop extortions and claims to rebel territories.
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday repeated a threat to unleash “the full power of the state” against the insurgents if the Norwegian-brokered talks fail, citing the recent delivery of new fighter jets to the Philippine military.
Government and rebel negotiators have flown to the Netherlands for the resumption of the talks, which collapsed in February after Duterte angrily protested the killings of government troops in renewed attacks by the New People’s Army rebels.
Duterte said the 48-year conflict may have to continue if the rebels don’t heed his new demands.
