MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte denounced the daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton on Wednesday after she criticized a comment he made about rapes committed by soldiers.

In an expletive-laden speech at a navy event, Duterte asked Chelsea Clinton if she also criticized her father when he had an affair with Monika Lewinsky in the White House when he was president of the United States.

He said he was being sarcastic when he told troops last week that he would take responsibility for any crimes they commit while implementing martial law that he declared in the southern third of the country, even if they rape three women.

Chelsea Clinton, responding last week to a tweet about Duterte’s rape comment, tweeted: “Not funny. Ever.”