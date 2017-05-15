MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine lawmakers have killed an impeachment complaint accusing President Rodrigo Duterte of crimes against humanity for the thousands of people who have died in his anti-drug crackdown.
The Justice Committee of the House of Representatives, which is dominated by Duterte allies, declared Monday during the first hearing on the matter that there was insufficient substance to proceed.
The decision to stop the complaint, which also accused Duterte of murder, corruption and unexplained wealth, was expected. But the president’s critics hope the procedure could bolster a lawsuit against him before the International Criminal Court for alleged extrajudicial killings by showing that domestic efforts to stop Duterte have failed.
The dismissal of the impeachment complaint, filed in March, bars any new impeachment case against Duterte until next March.
Most Read Stories
- 'Love and Trouble': Claire Dederer's midlife take on sex and self-perception | Nicole & Co.
- Sinclair requires TV stations, including KOMO, to air segments that tilt to the right
- Receiver Kenny Lawler a standout as Seahawks' conclude rookie mini-camp
- Boeing’s key suppliers in Japan want an upgrade
- Seahawks' rookies learn the meaning of always compete...by shooting baskets VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.