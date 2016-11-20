MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Human rights victims who suffered during the regime of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos have filed petitions asking the Supreme Court to order the exhumation of his remains that were buried Friday at the country’s Heroes’ Cemetery and to hold his heirs and officials involved in contempt for carrying out the burial before the court had heard final appeals against it.

The petition filed Monday by former lawmaker Saturnino Ocampo and other activists urged the court to hold the heirs, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and two military officials in contempt for “the hasty, shady and tricky” burial of Marcos at the cemetery. It said they should be fined and detained for mocking the legal process that gives petitioners 15 days to appeal the court’s Nov. 8 ruling.