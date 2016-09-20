MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine airport officials say Saudia Airlines plane mistakenly sent a distress call before landing at Manila’s airport, was isolated for safety; passengers now disembarking.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine airport officials say Saudia Airlines plane mistakenly sent a distress call before landing at Manila’s airport, was isolated for safety; passengers now disembarking.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.