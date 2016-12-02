WASHINGTON (AP) — A $2 million to $3 million project to modernize the Washington Monument’s elevator will be paid for by businessman and philanthropist David Rubenstein.

Rubenstein’s gift to the National Park Foundation was announced Friday. In a statement, officials said the project will correct ongoing mechanical, electrical and computer issues that have closed the monument since Aug. 17.

Officials said that among other things, the gift will let officials replace the computer system that controls the elevator and add a diagnostic system that will allow technicians to quickly determine the cause of problems when they occur.

This is not the first time Rubenstein has helped fund repairs to the monument. He also gave $7.5 million to help restore it following an earthquake in 2011.

The monument is expected to re-open in 2019.