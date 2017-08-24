PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is asking for the public’s help in deciding the fate of a statue of former mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo.

Officials on Thursday announced they’re taking suggestions on what to do with the statue after calls to tear it down escalated following a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rizzo served as mayor from 1972 to 1980. Critics argue he reigned over a corrupt police department and used his power to alienate minorities. Supporters say he was a devoted public servant who spoke his mind.

Last week, the statue was egged and a man was arrested for spray-painting “black power” on it.

The statue stands outside the Municipal Services Building.

Mayor Jim Kenney has said it’s the “right time” for a conversation about the statue.