PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s main transit agency plans to try urine-repelling paint to combat smells and complaints about cleanliness.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will run a trial this fall of a product called Ultra-Ever Dry. The surface coating has been used in public spaces in San Francisco and Hamburg, Germany.
The coating makes urine spray back on the offender.
SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch says complaints are common for any large transit system. He says SEPTA’s maintenance crews are always looking for new ways to tackle cleanup issues aside from their regular cleaning routines.
Transit officials haven’t decided whether they’ll coat elevators like San Francisco’s Bay Area Rapid Transit agency does, or use it elsewhere.
The news website Billy Penn first reported the agency’s plans.
Busch says trial costs are minimal.
