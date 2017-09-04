PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A public art project in Philadelphia is challenging people to think about monuments — both those it has and those it doesn’t have.

Artwork by 20 different artists will be popping up this fall around the city in a public art and history project called Monument Lab.

Organizers behind the project are asking people to join a conversation about “history, memory and our collective future.”

One artist has assembled an exhibit highlighting 80 women worthy of being memorialized in Philadelphia. Another covered a war monument in plexiglass as a way to force people to pay attention to it again.

The project officially starts Tuesday, in the midst of a national debate on the meaning of monuments and whether some should now be taken down.