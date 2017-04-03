PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are searching for three boys who they say snatched a 13-year-old girl off the street and sexually assaulted her in an abandoned home.
Police say the girl was walking in a north Philadelphia neighborhood when the boys approached her around 5 p.m. Sunday before the attack.
The girl was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
The police department’s special victims unit is handling the investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- UW women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors nearing return to Arkansas
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.