PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a New Jersey man vandalized property, including his ex-girlfriend’s car, with pro-Donald Trump graffiti in the hours after the Republican was declared the winner of the presidential election.
Fifty-eight-year-old William Tucker, of Lawnside, New Jersey, is charged with four counts of criminal mischief.
Police say Tucker spray-painted racist and pro-Trump messages on his ex-girlfriend’s car, two other vehicles and a home. Both he and the woman are black.
Surveillance video captured a man spray-painting the hood of a parked car around 5 a.m. on Nov. 9. Police say the woman and her daughter identified him as Tucker.
Most Read Stories
- Slain Tacoma police officer sacrificed himself to save partner, shooter’s wife, witness says VIEW
- Snow is on way to Western Washington lowlands, weather service says
- Why longtime Washingtonians are leaving the Seattle area
- 3 new homeless-encampment sites announced by Seattle Mayor Ed Murray
- Washington state electors join movement seeking to deny Trump the presidency
A man who answered a phone number listed for Tucker and identified himself as a friend told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he had no idea why Tucker might have vandalized any property.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.