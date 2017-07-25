PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are investigating spray-painted graffiti that urges people to “kill a cop,” and the police union is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Police say they found messages sprayed on three concrete pillars Monday in a South Philadelphia neighborhood. The messages said, “Kill a Cop Save a Life.” Some depicted Molotov cocktails.
Authorities say someone spray painted the slogans “Kill a Cop” and “Right to Rebel” on homes in the same area last month. Police believe the same people are responsible for the graffiti, and assume juveniles are involved.
Still, police have alerted federal Homeland Security officials because the threats were made against law enforcement.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Why watermelon is good for you
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Distracted-driving law in full effect for Monday morning commute
- Woman, 71, and terrier-Chihuahua named Yoda rescued after nearly week in Olympic National Park