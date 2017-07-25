PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are investigating spray-painted graffiti that urges people to “kill a cop,” and the police union is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Police say they found messages sprayed on three concrete pillars Monday in a South Philadelphia neighborhood. The messages said, “Kill a Cop Save a Life.” Some depicted Molotov cocktails.

Authorities say someone spray painted the slogans “Kill a Cop” and “Right to Rebel” on homes in the same area last month. Police believe the same people are responsible for the graffiti, and assume juveniles are involved.

Still, police have alerted federal Homeland Security officials because the threats were made against law enforcement.