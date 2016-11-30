PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man injured when a package exploded as he opened it last week says he’s recovering at home and overwhelmed by the support he’s received from his partner, family and co-workers.

Sixty-year-old James Alden says he’s still healing from shrapnel wounds to his face, chest and arms and faces additional surgeries to repair his badly damaged left hand.

The FBI, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Postal Inspectors are working with Philadelphia police to determine who put the bomb in the padded envelope that exploded when Alden opened it Nov. 22.

Alden received it the evening before and assumed it contained asthma inhalers.

Authorities have said they don’t believe the package was delivered by the Postal Service and say the barcode on it was unusual.