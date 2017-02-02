PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner has suspended and intends to fire a veteran officer charged with four separate incidents of domestic abuse.
Fifty-one-year-old Gerald Smith, a 17-year member of the force, surrendered to Internal Affairs investigators Wednesday on charges including simple assault and making terroristic threats.
Police say he punched a 46-year-old woman in the eye in January 2016, then backhanded her in the chest during an argument in June. He’s also accused of bending her finger when she tried to turn down his car radio in October, and driving by her parked car making a “gun gesture” in November.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Smith.
He’s free on bond facing a court appearance Feb. 21.
