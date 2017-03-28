MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey prosecutors have accused a Philadelphia doctor of hacking into the emails, cellphones and social media accounts of several women who were high school classmates.
Burlington County prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Peter Grossman of Philadelphia with impersonation and identity theft, computer theft and invasion of privacy.
Authorities say the 2005 graduate of Delran High School gained access to several password-protected accounts and made digital copies of more than 2,000 photographs. Investigators have identified 12 of the 25 women in the photos.
Grossman formerly worked at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.
Grossman was released following a court appearance and it’s not known if he has a lawyer who can comment on the charges.
