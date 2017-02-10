PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams has announced he won’t run for a third term amid an FBI probe into $160,000 worth of gifts he initially failed to report.
Reports show the gifts included a new roof, a $2,700 couch and luxury vacations. He has agreed to pay $62,000 in related fines.
The 50-year-old Democrat says he showed poor judgment and became a distraction to his office. He did not take questions at a Friday news conference, but said he regrets “mistakes in my personal life and in my personal financial life.”
Williams has said he encountered financial problems amid a divorce and tuition costs for his children.
He is the city’s first black district attorney. He grew up in Philadelphia and served as student president of Pennsylvania State University.
